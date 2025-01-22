Severe winter disrupts public life in Sylhet, to last 3 more days

Sylhet, like many other parts of the country, is gripped by severe cold. The intensity of the cold has been further increased by bone-chilling winds and dense fog. The city has been shrouded in thick fog since early morning on Tuesday (January 22). The sun has not been visible. This has caused difficulties for hard-working people.

The Sylhet Meteorological Office stated that the situation is likely to remain the same for the next three days. However, while the fog is expected to decrease during the day, it will persist from midnight to dawn.

Fog started to intensify in Sylhet from midnight on Monday. By Tuesday morning, the entire district was covered in a thick blanket of fog. In some areas, the fog grew even denser as the day progressed. The cold has become more severe due to the chilly winds in the dense fog.

The intense cold and thick fog have reduced movement on the roads. People have been rarely seen outside unless absolutely necessary.

According to the Sylhet Meteorological Office, the minimum temperature in Sylhet on Tuesday was 14.8°C. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 14.7°C, and on Sunday, it was 15°C.

Assistant Meteorologist of the Sylhet Meteorological Office, Shah Md. Sajib Hossain, said that the weather is expected to remain unchanged for the next three to four days. However, the fog may vary in intensity.