Rajshahi closer to playoffs with vital victory over Sylhet Strikers

Durbar Rajshahi moved one step closer to securing a playoff spot in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a crucial 5-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in their final group-stage match.

The victory places Taskin Ahmed’s side in a strong position, with their playoff hopes still alive.

Rajshahi finished their group-stage campaign with 6 wins from 12 matches. While Chittagong Kings, with 5 wins from 9 games, still have a shot at surpassing Rajshahi if they win two of their remaining three matches, Rajshahi’s qualification is not yet guaranteed. Khulna Tigers, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, also have a chance to equal Rajshahi’s win tally, as they have two remaining games against Rangpur Riders and Dhaka Capitals. If Khulna wins both, the decision will come down to net run rate to determine which team advances to the playoffs.

At the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Sylhet Strikers were put in to bat first but struggled to put together a strong total. Despite a surprising opening partnership between Samiullah Shenwari and captain Ariful Haque, both failed to make significant contributions. Zakir Hasan (24), Jaker Ali (17), and Ahsan Bhatti (25) were the top scorers, but the team could only manage 117 runs for 9 wickets.

Rajshahi’s chase got off to a rocky start, with the team reduced to 22/4, putting their qualification hopes in jeopardy. However, Akbar Ali and Ryan Burl stepped up to rescue the innings, combining for a vital 75-run partnership. Akbar top-scored with 43 off 38 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Burl remained unbeaten on 48 off 34 deliveries, with five boundaries and two sixes, guiding Rajshahi to victory with 19 balls to spare.

With this win, Rajshahi’s playoff hopes are alive, but they will need other results to fall in their favor as the group-stage matches wind down.