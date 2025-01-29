Ships carrying rice from India, Myanmar reach Ctg port

Two ships carrying a total of 37,000 metric tonnes of rice from India and Myanmar have arrived at Chittagong port.

Imdad Islam, senior information officer at the Public Relations Office of the Ministry of Food, confirmed the development in a press statement on Wednesday morning.

The Indian vessel MV BMC Pandora docked at the port carrying 15,000 metric tonnes of parboiled rice, imported through an open tender.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s MV ATN Victory arrived with 22,000 metric tonnes of Atap rice under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement.

Authorities have taken the necessary steps to begin unloading the consignments promptly.