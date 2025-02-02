1st phase of Ijtema ends with Akheri Munajat

The first phase of Bishwa Ijtema concluded on Sunday with the final prayer (Akheri Munajat).

Several lakhs of devotees from all over the country joined the Akheri Munajat held on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi. Maulana Zubair, the top cleric of Shuray-e-Nezam of Bangladesh, conducted the munajat which started around 9:10AM.

Many attendees broke down seeking the blessing of Almighty Allah in the mundane and late after the death life, with a good number of women participating.

Since early morning, devotees were found started gathering on the Ijtema ground taking various ways.

Centering the Akheri Munajat, Gazipur Metropolitan Police on Saturday issued some guidelines for vehicles’ movement from midnight to avert traffic congestion.

So far, four devotees have died on the Ijtema ground on Friday and Saturday, and 63 marriages were completed in the first phase.