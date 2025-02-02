Life of city canals to bring back: Asif Mahmud

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives and Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan today said life would be brought back to the city canals through coordinated efforts of all.

“Life would be brought back to the canals in the city through coordinated efforts of all …and that’s why canals should be excavated, restored and freed from pollution”, he said.

The adviser said this at an inaugural function of renovation programme of six canals which included under blue network by making Dhaka city canals free from encroachment and pollution at Baunia here.

The interim government is working with different reforms, said the adviser, adding that ‘Dhaka North Model Plan’ has been taken to resolve the urban problem and the planning will be a role model in city management under the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).

Asif said due to unplanned urbanization for long has made the Dhaka city uninhabitable, saying that so an outline and development initiative through restoration and effective management of all canals and water bodies have been taken.

Terming blue network as an outline where efforts are underway to bring life of 19 canals in the city, the LGRD adviser said Blue network initiative needs to be continued and he sought participation and cooperation of all city dwellers in the canal renovation programme.

Environment, forest, climate change and water resources adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan opened the canal renovation programme.

Housing and Public Works and Industries Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan urged the city dwellers to keep watch on wastage management and drainage management system.

Secretary of the local government division M Nizam Uddin gave concluding speech. High officials of different ministries were present.