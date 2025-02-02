LPG price rises by TK19 per 12kg cylinder

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk 19 per 12kg cylinder at the consumer level.

The new price was announced at a press conference held at the BERC office in Karwan Bazar on Sunday (Feb 2) afternoon.

For February, the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder has been set at Tk 1,478, up from Tk 1,459 last month.

The new rate will take effect from 6:00 PM today.

BERC Chairman Jalal Ahmed said that the price hike was due to an increase in international prices and the rising dollar exchange rate. The average import cost per ton has risen by $10.

Additionally, the price of autogas has been increased by Tk 0.89 per liter, setting the new rate at Tk 67.74 per liter.

Among others, BERC members Syeda Sultana Razia, Md Mizanur Rahman, and Md Abdur Razzaq were present at the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division has also raised the prices of diesel, kerosene, petrol, and octane by Tk 1 per liter through an executive order effective from February 1.