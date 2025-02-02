Zambia invites Bangladesh to set up pharmaceutical plant

Zambia has invited Bangladesh to explore the possibility of setting up a pharmaceutical plant in the country, expressing interest in Bangladesh-made pharmaceutical products.

This proposal was made during the inaugural meeting between the newly appointed Zambian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Percy P. Chanda (residing in New Delhi), and Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain at the foreign ministry on Thursday, as stated in a ministry press release.

During the meeting, the envoy also expressed interest in importing jute and jute products from Bangladesh and discussed the potential for Bangladesh to import copper from Zambia.

Both sides discussed matters of mutual interests, emphasizing the need to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance trade cooperation.

They also explored potential areas including agriculture and contract farming for future collaboration between Zambia and Bangladesh, the release said.