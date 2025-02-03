Huge drugs seized in Habiganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has recovered a large amount of drugs, including 169 bottles of liquor and 32 kilogram of cannabis in Habiganj district.

They were recovered the drugs suring several drives on Sunday night.

It said that a BGB team conducted a raid at the Teliapara tea garden in Madhabpur upazila at 9:00 PM on Sunday night, recovering 62 bottles of Indian liquor.

Another operation was carried out by a BGB team from the Guibeel BOP camp in Chunarughat around 10:00 PM the same night and recovered 31.9 kilograms of Indian cannabis from the Dulna tea garden.

In a third operation, a BGB patrol team from Balla BOP conducted a drive at the Khoai front area, near boundary pillar 1964/16 under Chunarughat upazila, early this morning, recovering seven bottles of Indian liquor.

However, no arrests were made during any of the drives.

Lieutenant Colonel M Tanzilur Rahman, Commander of the 55th Battalion of BGB in Habiganj, confirmed the matter in a press release.