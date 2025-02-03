India clinch back-to-back U19 Women’s T20 World Cup titles

India showcased their dominance once again as they clinched their second consecutive ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by nine wickets in a one-sided final.

The victory underscored India’s confidence and brilliance throughout the tournament, culminating in a commanding performance in the title clash.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, South Africa struggled to build momentum against a disciplined Indian bowling attack. Parunika Sisodia set the tone early, dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a duck, while Shabnam removed the dangerous Jemma Botha, leaving South Africa reeling at 20/2 within the first four overs.

Aayushi Sharma further tightened India’s grip by taking the wicket of Diara Ramlakan, reducing South Africa to 29/3 by the end of the powerplay. Despite a brief resistance from captain Kayla Reyneke and Karabo Meso, the South African innings never gained traction. Mieke van Voorst and Fay Cowling added 30 runs—the highest partnership of the innings—but their dismissals in quick succession triggered a collapse.

India’s bowlers were relentless, with Gongadi Trisha leading the charge with three wickets. Aayushi Shukla was particularly impressive, finishing with figures of 2/9, including two maidens. Parunika Sisodia, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Shabnam also contributed significantly, ensuring South Africa was bowled out for a modest 82 runs.

In response, India’s chase was clinical and aggressive. Openers Kamalini G and Trisha Gongadi raced to 18 runs in the first two overs, setting the tone for a comfortable victory. Although Kamalini fell for 13, caught brilliantly by Simone Lourens off Reyneke’s bowling, it was the only success South Africa managed.

Trisha Gongadi continued her stellar form, remaining unbeaten on 44 off 33 balls, including eight boundaries. She was ably supported by Sanika Chalke, who scored 26 off 22 deliveries. The duo guided India to the target in just 13.3 overs, sealing a comprehensive nine-wicket win.

This victory marks India’s second consecutive triumph in the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, solidifying their status as a powerhouse in women’s cricket. The team’s all-round performance, from disciplined bowling to aggressive batting, highlighted their depth and talent, promising a bright future for Indian women’s cricket.

As the celebrations began, captain and players alike dedicated the win to their fans and the nation, vowing to continue their dominance in the years to come. The triumph not only brings glory to India but also inspires the next generation of cricketers to dream big and aim higher.