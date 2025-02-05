EC registers 50 lakh new voters

The Election Commission (EC) has collected data on 50 lakh new voters as part of its ongoing voter list update process, according to EC Secretary Akhter Ahmed.

Speaking to journalists at the Election Commission headquarters on Tuesday (February 4), he stated that a total of 4,970,388 new voters have been added, against a target of 6,189,000.

He further explained that as of Monday (February 3), the rate of previously excluded voters being added stands at 2.44%, while those who will become eligible voters on January 1, 2026, account for 1.45%. This brings the overall voter increase to 3.9%.

Additionally, 15 lakh 23 thousand deceased voters have been removed from the list, with further data updates expected on Wednesday (February 5).

The EC secretary noted that the current numbers are still lower than in previous years, and identifying the exact reasons for this remains challenging. Limited feedback from field operations has made it difficult to determine whether all households were reached or if any constraints hindered the process.

He added that data collectors had visited many homes, leaving contact numbers when individuals were unavailable. However, the Commission must now assess the areas they could not reach and take corrective measures.

Regarding voter registration deadlines, Akhter Ahmed clarified that excluded voters can register directly at designated centers until April 11, while online registration will remain available beyond that date.

He emphasized that efforts will be made to understand why some officials failed to fulfill their responsibilities and address any shortcomings. He also highlighted an increase in the number of female voters, with 16 lakh women and 14 lakh men added to the list.