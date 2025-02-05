Tottenham defender Dragusin faces knee surgery

Tottenham said Tuesday that defender Radu Dragusin needs surgery to repair anterior cruciate ligament damage, deepening the injury crisis at the Premier League club.

The Romania centre-back sustained the injury during last week’s Europa League win against Elfsborg, reports AFP.

“We can confirm that Radu Dragusin will undergo surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee,” Spurs said on X.

Dragusin, signed from Genoa in January last year, has made a total of 28 appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s side this season, including 14 Premier League starts.

Postecoglou has been short of options in central defence in recent weeks due to a persistent injury crisis and on Sunday the club signed Kevin Danso from Lens on an initial loan deal with a commitment to buy.

Central defender Micky van de Ven returned from an injury lay-off against Elfsborg but Cristian Romero remains sidelined.

Spurs are a lowly 14th in the Premier League but they have qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League and they take a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their League Cup semi-final against Liverpool on Thursday.