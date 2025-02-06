From policy to action: Integrated approaches for combating plastics, marine litter prevention

A conference on “From Policy to Action – Integrated approaches for combating plastics and marine litter prevention in Bangladesh” was held today at the Auditorium of the Department of Environment (DoE), Agargaon, Dhaka.

The conference was implemented by the Department of Environment in collaboration with UNIDO and the Norwegian government.

The day-long seminar was chaired by Mr. Md Kamruzzaman, ndc, Director General of DoE, and was graced by Sayeda Rizwana Hasan, Adviser, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of Bangladesh, as the chief guest.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and H.E. Mr. Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, Ambassador of Norway, both of whom attended as Special Guests. Mr. Jérôme Stucki, Chief of Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency, UNIDO, Vienna, Austria, was present as the guest of honor.

The conference was divided into four sessions, focusing on key aspects of plastic pollution and marine litter prevention in Bangladesh. Dr. Abdullah Al Mamun, in his welcome address, recalled the first stakeholder meeting on plastic pollution and marine litter, held on February 13, 2019. He emphasized the urgent need for stringent action, noting that plastic waste is a major pollutant with hazardous effects on land, air, and marine ecosystems.

In her keynote speech, chief guest Sayeda Rizwana Hasan highlighted the severe environmental impact of plastic pollution. She stated, “The thick layer of pollutants deposited in our riverbeds cannot be removed even in the next 100 years, as these wastes are non-biodegradable. Plastic manufacturers must uphold ethical and environmental responsibilities.” Stressing the hazards posed by single-use plastic bags, lids, wrappers, and packaging materials, she warned of their potential link to fatal diseases, including cancer, and noted the ongoing formation of microplastics, especially dioxins, which pose significant health risks.

H.E. the Norwegian Ambassador, Mr. Håkon Arald Gulbrandsen, underscored the necessity of innovation in combating plastic pollution. Reflecting on his previous engagements with university students and key stakeholders, he said, “The experiences gained from this project contribute to global efforts in preventing plastic pollution, particularly in safeguarding endangered marine ecosystems.”

The second session, moderated by Mr. Md. Khairul Hasan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, focused on the policy landscape for plastic transformation. A PowerPoint presentation was delivered by Mr. SMGB Arafat, National Expert, UNIDO Bangladesh.

The third session, facilitated by Dr. Afreene Mahmood, addressed the issue of biomedical plastic waste, followed by another PowerPoint presentation by Mr. SMGB Arafat. During the session, participants engaged in an interactive discussion, sharing insights and recommendations.

The fourth and final session, led by Mr. Ziaul Haque, Director, Department of Environment, focused on resource-efficient cleaner production in the plastic recycling industry.

In concluding remarks, Dr. Zaki Uz Zaman, Country Representative, UNIDO Bangladesh, expressed his gratitude to all participants, stating, “Your active engagement marks a significant milestone in our fight against plastic waste and marine litter prevention.” Dr. Rana Pratap Singh, Industrial Development Officer, Circular Efficiency Unit, UNIDO Vienna, Austria, commended the valuable insights shared during the discussions.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Mr. Kazi Sumon, Deputy Project Director, who acknowledged the enlightening and impactful discussions that took place throughout the day.

This initiative is part of the project “Integrated Approach Towards Sustainable Plastics Use and Marine Litter Prevention in Bangladesh,” which aims to tackle plastic pollution through a multi-faceted approach, integrating policy, innovation, and sustainable solutions.