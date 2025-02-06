International media reactions to Mujib residence demolition

Demolition of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s residence at Dhanmondi 32 has drawn global attention from several international media outlets. Renowned international media sites as The BBC, Reuters, The Guardian, TRT World, ABC News, CNN, and AP have covered the story in extensive details, as have Indian media The Hindu and The Indian Express.

Sheikh Hasina, the ousted Prime Minister (PM) who fled to India after the July uprising, delivered a speech that collectively sparked outrage among Bangladesh’s youth and students on Wednesday night. They rampaged and finally razed Dhanmondi 32 Mujib residence to the ground as they considered it as a ‘symbol of fascism’.

Despite being forced to flee, Hasina continues to use the same threatening rhetoric she voiced while in power—as she ruled via means of corruption, oppression, and terror. Her remarks targetted the uprising itself and everyone who participated in it, issuing threats and attempting to destabilize the country. Wednesday’s attack on the house was triggered by the former PM’s provoking speech.

International media coverage:

The Indian Express (India) reported under title, The story of Dhanmondi 32, Mujibur Rahman’s home now reduced to ruins in Dhaka. It reported that the house had a significant historical value. It was the headquarter during anti Pakistan movement 1960’s decade. They stated it as the different versions of country’s struggle for liberation.

The Hindu (India) reorted under the headline, Sheikh Hasina’s speech: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner. It mainly focused on Hasina’s speech in which she blamed interim government’s CA for these type of destructive acts. They also emphasized the historic significance of the house.

CNN (USA) reported with the title , Bangladesh Protesters Storm and Destroy a House Linked to Exiled Former Prime Minister Hasina. CNN reported that the attack was triggered by Hasina’s speech from exile in India. After ruling for 15 years, Hasina fled the country amid accusations of suppressing dissent.

The Guardian (UK) reported under the title , Bangladeshi Protesters Destroy Ex-PM’s Family Home Symbolising Independence. It highlighted that House No 32 was historically significant, as Sheikh Hasina’s father had declared Bangladesh’s independence from there. However, over time, it became associated with authoritarian rule, making it a target for protesters.

BBC’s headline was Bangladesh Protesters Torch ousted PM Sheikh Hasina’s Father’s Home. It reported that not only Hasina’s house but also the residences of her family members and political allies were set ablaze during the unrest.

Reuters (UK) reported by the title , Protesters in Bangladesh Demolish Former PM Sheikh Hasina’s Father’s House. Reuters noted that Hasina, the ousted former Prime Minister, had delivered a fiery speech on social media, calling on her supporters to resist the interim government, which ultimately led to the attack.

TRT World’s headline read , Former PM Sheikh Hasina’s Speech from India Sparks Protests in Bangladesh. TRT focused on how Hasina’s speech from exile sparked mass protests and the eventual demolition of the historic house.

AP (USA) reported with the headline, Protesters Storm and Destroy a Family Home of Bangladesh’s Ousted Prime Minister Hasina. The Associated Press reported that Hasina’s speech from exile in India ignited the attack, emphasizing her controversial departure from Bangladesh following a student-led rebellion.

ABC News (USA) reported by the title, Bangladesh Protesters Wreak Havoc on a House Associated with Exiled Former PM Sheikh Hasina. ABC News highlighted that thousands of protesters expressed their anger by demolishing a house linked to Hasina, arguing that it had once symbolized the country’s independence but later became associated with authoritarian rule.

Other worldwide media outlets have extensively covered the incident, reflecting the importance of Bangladesh’s political unrest on a global scale.