Le Reve launches Falgun & Valentine’s collection

Le Reve, one of the country’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands, marks the season’s beginning with the launch of its first summer capsule: the Falgun-Valentine Collection 2025.

For women, the collection includes tunics, kameezes, salwar kameezes, sarees, tops, shrugs, and matching bottoms. Unique designs like kaftan-cut tunics and flared shrugs stand out. For men, the range features trendy Panjabi, shirts, t-shirts, polo shirts, and formal shirts, paired with perfectly tailored bottoms. Le Reve has also expanded its offerings for children, introducing ghagra-cholis, skirt tops, frocks, t-shirts, and Punjabis in colorful combinations, catering to festive occasions for boys, girls, and newborns.

The Falgun-Valentine Collection 2025 is now available at all Le Reve stores. Customers can also shop conveniently through the Le Reve app or place orders via Messenger at their facebook page.