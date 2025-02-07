Bubala to open third London restaurant

Vegetarian restaurant Bubala is set to open its third site in London’s King’s Cross this April.

Bubala, meaning ‘darling’ in Yiddish, was founded by Marc Summers as a Middle Eastern restaurant pop-up in London’s Spitalfields in 2019 before expanding into its second permanent site in Soho in 2021.

The new location is spread across two floors and includes an extensive outdoor terrace – a first for the restaurant group. It offers 120 covers in total and features a six-metre-high entrance complete with a large halo light installation, an open kitchen and a backless bar.

Summers and executive chef Ben Rand have created a menu with dishes such as oyster mushroom skewer with tamari and coriander seeds; Spanakopita Börek; and charred cucumber tzatziki.

Drinks will include the likes of bottled natural wines, UK produced beers and Gazoz house sodas.

Summers said: “We’re thrilled to bring Bubala to King’s Cross and to continue expanding our vision of accessible and exciting vegetarian Middle Eastern inspired cuisine. This new location is a perfect blend of the vibrant energy of the area and the welcoming atmosphere we’ve cultivated at our other restaurants. We can’t wait to share it with our guests.”