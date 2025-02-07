Ulez charges rack in £71 million for Transport for London

More than £71 million of Ulez charges have been paid over the last six years, according to released by Transport for London (TfL).

Statistics published in response to a Freedom of Information request showed that drivers in Croydon paid more (£4.1m) than any other borough since the clean air zone’s introduction in 2019, followed by Hillingdon (£3.8m), Ealing (£3.7m) and Enfield (£3.6m).

This was despite the fact that all of those boroughs – except for the eastern part of Ealing – did not become part of the Ulez until the zone expanded in August 2023 to cover all of Greater London.

In the case of Croydon, the borough’s drivers paid more in Ulez charges in the two calendar years before the zone expanded (£1.9m in 2021 and 2022), than in the two years during and following the expansion (£1.2m in 2023 and 2024). The same is true in Hillingdon and Enfield, suggesting that most of the Ulez’s financial impact in outer London was felt before the expansion there actually occured.

TfL has said the Ulez is “not about making money”, with any income generated “reinvested back into the public transport network”.

The boroughs in which the Ulez raised the smallest amount of money were Camden (£960,000), Hammersmith and Fulham (£1.2m), Kensington and Chelsea (£1.2m) and Tower Hamlets (£1.2m). Drivers in the City of London’s ‘square mile’ have only paid a total of about £59,000.

When it launched in 2019, the zone only covered the area of central London also covered by the congestion charge. In 2021, the zone expanded to cover inner London, using the North and South Circular roads as the new boundary. Two years later, in a move fraught with political jeopardy for mayor Sir Sadiq Khan, the zone expanded again to cover the entire city.

The figures show that, in total, £5.6m was paid in penalty charge notices (PCNs) in 2024, less than half of the £11.8m paid the year before. The biggest year for PCNs was 2022 when £22.1m was paid out by drivers.

Separate data revealed that about £2.4m was paid in refunds relating to the Ulez between August 2020 and July 2024.

The figures do not cover PCNs issued to drivers outside of the 32 London boroughs.

A TfL spokesperson told the BBC on Thursday: “The Ulez is not about making money. Any income generated from the Ulez is being reinvested back into the public transport network, including improving bus routes in outer London.”

They added: “The expanded Ulez has led to cleaner air while generating ever smaller net revenues, as has been the case with the previous expansion to inner London where people switched to greener vehicles

“The most recent data shows that on average, more than 96% of vehicles seen driving in the Ulez are compliant.

“If a customer receives a PCN they can pay the penalty at a 50% discount within 14 days, or have up to 28 days to pay the penalty in full, or challenge the PCN by making a representation.”