Gazipur attackers to be brought to justice: Home adviser

Those involved in the attack on students in Gazipur will face the maximum punishment, said Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (Retd) on Saturday.

He said this to reporters after visiting the injured at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) in the morning.

“Those involved in the attack on students and mass people, will be brought to justice.”

Before speaking, the adviser inquired about the condition of the injured students.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Sajjat Ali also accompanied him at the hospital.

They visited the wards in the Orthopedic Department and the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department on the 6th floor of DMCH around 10:15AM to inquire about the injured.

They left the hospital at about 10:45AM.