13 policemen of Companiganj Police Station closed over extortion, irregularities

Thirteen policemen of Companiganj Police Station have been closed to the Sylhet Police Lines on charges of extortion, irregularities and corruption.

The punitive action was taken as per the order of Additional Superintendent of Sylhet Police Md Russelur Rahman on Monday.

Two sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors and nine constables were among those closed in the police lines, Sylhet Superintendent of Police Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the matter this afternoon.

Locals said some policemen were found involved in extorting money from the stone-laden vehicles at Shah Arefin Tila of Companiganj upazila. The snapshots and video footage of the incident went viral in the social networking site while different newspapers published reports about the incident.

The accused policemen are—Sub-inspectors Khokon Chandra Sarkar and Milon Fakir, assistant sub-inspectors Sishir Ahmed Mukul and Shamim Hasan and constables Nazmul Ahsan, Munna Chowdhury, Naimur Rahman, Tushar Pal, Abu Hanif, Shakhawat Sadi, Sagar Chandra Das, Mehedi Hossain and Kipesh Chandra Roy.

However, legal steps will be taken against the policemen after investigation, said SP Mahbubur.