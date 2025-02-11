Ex-BDR members demand justice, reinstatement in 6-point protest

Former members of Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) have launched a six-point movement, calling for justice, reinstatement, and policy reforms.

The protest began on Tuesday morning with a sit-in demonstration at the Central Shaheed Minar, drawing support from family members and relatives under the banner of the BDR Kalyan Parishad.

The demonstrators are demanding the annulment of verdicts handed down by Sheikh Hasina’s administration and the release of all wrongfully detained BDR personnel. They are also calling for an independent and impartial commission to investigate the 2009 Pilkhana massacre, ensuring that no individuals are exempt from scrutiny.

Seeking justice for the 74 victims of the tragedy, the protesters have urged authorities to fully disclose deaths that occurred in custody and hold accountable those responsible for any unnatural fatalities. They also demand the reinstatement of former BDR members proven innocent, along with compensation and state benefits.

Additionally, the movement calls for the repeal of the 2010 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Act, a return to the previous BDR Act, and the renaming of BGB back to BDR. Protesters are also advocating for the establishment of a national day to honor the martyrs of the Pilkhana tragedy.

Despite the intensity of their demands, the protest has remained peaceful, with participants staying within the premises of the Shaheed Minar. Shahbagh Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge, Mohammad Khalid Mansur, confirmed that the demonstration had not caused any disruptions to traffic or public movement.

The movement was officially declared on Monday at Madhur Canteen, Dhaka University, where dismissed BDR members and their families vowed to continue their struggle for justice. As of noon, the sit-in remains ongoing, with protesters showing no signs of backing down from their demands.