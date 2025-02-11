ICT to rule on 3-4 cases by October; 1,214 ghost cases withdrawn: Law Adviser

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul on Tuesday said that verdicts in 3-4 cases related to crimes against humanity during the July mass uprising are expected to be delivered by October this year by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) and announced that 1,214 ghost cases filed during the Awami League government’s tenure are being withdrawn.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Secretariat on Tuesday (February 11), Nazrul provided updates on the progress of the ICT’s proceedings and the withdrawal of politically motivated cases.

Regarding the ICT, he stated that over 300 complaints have been filed, with the prosecution team selecting 16 cases for formal trials. Investigations into four cases are nearing completion, and charges will be framed soon, marking the official start of the trials.

Nazrul emphasized that the trials are progressing faster compared to previous cases handled during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, where each case took an average of two and a half years. He expressed confidence that the first few verdicts would be delivered within a year of the trials commencing.

Nazrul also addressed criticism about the slow pace of justice, stating that the prosecution team is working tirelessly to ensure swift proceedings. He noted that the evidence in these cases is substantial, which will help expedite the trials.

In addition to the ICT cases, Nazrul highlighted the withdrawal of 16,429 ghost cases, which were filed as tools of political harassment. He explained that each case is being reviewed to ensure it was genuinely politically motivated or filed through manipulation. So far, 1,214 cases have been identified for withdrawal, with 53 cases already gazetted. The remaining cases will be processed within the next week.

Nazrul also mentioned that all cyber security-related cases filed under the previous government for speech offenses are being withdrawn. Out of 396 such cases, 332 have already been withdrawn, and the remaining 61 will be resolved within the next few working days. By the end of February, no speech offense cases will remain in cyber security courts, except for three cases that are stayed by higher court orders.

Furthermore, Nazrul announced amendments to the Power of Attorney rules to address complications faced by expatriates. The new rules allow Bangladeshi expatriates to execute power of attorney without requiring a Bangladeshi passport, provided they have a no-visa-required sticker, birth certificate, or national ID card.

Lastly, Nazrul revealed that an ordinance has been issued to amend the International Crimes Tribunal to prevent bureaucratic delays in investigations and trials, ensuring a more efficient judicial process.