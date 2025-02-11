Musiala key to Bayern Munich’s Champions League hopes

Bayern Munich’s Champions League journey continues as they face Celtic in Glasgow for the first leg of their playoff on Wednesday, with Jamal Musiala playing a crucial role in their ambitions. The 21-year-old midfielder has blossomed into one of Bayern’s most consistent performers, alongside Harry Kane, contributing significantly to the team’s attack.

Musiala has been a standout this season, with 15 goals in 29 appearances, nearing his best tally from last year. His ability to deliver in important moments has been vital, especially as other Bayern attackers, including Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Thomas Mueller, have struggled for form.

His crucial goals include match-winners against Benfica and St Pauli in the Champions League and Bundesliga, respectively, and a dramatic equalizer in Dortmund. Musiala’s continued excellence is all the more impressive given the backdrop of ongoing contract talks, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

Despite Bayern’s inconsistent away form in Europe this season, including losses to Barcelona, Aston Villa, and Feyenoord, Musiala’s contributions remain a bright spot. With Celtic Park’s intense atmosphere awaiting them, Bayern will need to be at their best to overcome the Scottish champions. Bayern sporting director Max Eberl acknowledged Celtic’s strength at home, and coach Vincent Kompany, who has experience playing at the stadium, emphasized the challenging environment.

As Bayern aim to become the first team to win the European Cup in their own stadium since 1965, Musiala’s form will be a key factor in their success.