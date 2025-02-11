No criminals be allowed to escape: Home adviser

Mentioning the ongoing crackdown ‘Operation Devil Hunt’, Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said no criminals should be allowed to escape from the law enforcement agencies.

He urged law enforcers to be more vigilant to bring criminals to justice during the operation.

He made the call while addressing a workshop at the Bangladesh Police Auditorium in the capital’s Rajarbagh on Tuesday.

Emphasising the need for strict law enforcement, the adviser said, “I would like to emphasize that no criminal should be allowed to escape from the law enforcement agencies. We do not want to see criminals in the streets, markets, fields, or highways. Every criminal must be brought under the law, and we want to ensure that justice is served.”

“The government is committed to bringing those involved in terrorism, anarchy and criminal activities to justice. Fascism has been defeated, but its allies continue to conspire both domestically and internationally against the government,” he added.

The adviser informed that a good number of criminals have, so far, been arrested by the government’s police, Rapid Action Battalion and armed forces amid the operation which was started on February 8.