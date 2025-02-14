Biman reduces ticket prices for Saudi, Malaysia-bound workers

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has reduced the ticket prices for workers traveling to Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism introduced the initiative.

A press release issued in this regard confirmed this on Thursday.

Under the new pricing, the national flag carrier has lowered fares for employees flying from Dhaka to Jeddah, Riyadh, Madinah, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia to $360 (excluding taxes), down from the previous fares of $480, $400, $430, and $400, respectively. For those traveling to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the fare has been reduced to $150 (excluding taxes), down from the earlier range of $175-180.

These special reduced fares will be available to employees holding Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET) cards for travel to the specified countries.