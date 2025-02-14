CA urges UAE to lift visa restrictions, increase worker recruitment

Chief Adviser Prof. Muhammad Yunus has called on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to remove visa restrictions on Bangladeshi citizens and expand employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers.

Dr. Yunus made the appeal during his visit to the UAE, where he participated in the World Governments Summit in Dubai. He also encouraged Emirati businesses to consider relocating their manufacturing operations to Bangladesh.

Alongside attending the summit, the Chief Adviser engaged in discussions with several UAE ministers. According to Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, key topics included visa restrictions, trade expansion, investment in Bangladesh’s Chittagong Port, and fostering cooperation in sports and education.

During the meetings, UAE Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi proposed the establishment of an exclusive industrial park for UAE businesses in Bangladesh, a suggestion that Dr. Yunus supported in principle. He also highlighted Bangladesh’s potential as a Halal product manufacturing hub, citing the country’s cost-effective labor force.

In response, Minister Al Zeyoudi expressed interest in leading a high-level trade and investment delegation to Bangladesh in the coming months.

As Dr. Yunus concluded his visit, UAE Sports Minister Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi bid him farewell at Dubai Airport before he departed for Bangladesh on an Emirates flight.

The Chief Adviser was accompanied by Foreign Adviser Md. Touhid Hossain, Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, and Senior Secretary Lamiya Morshed during the visit.