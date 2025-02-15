CA pledges collective effort to fulfill July uprising’s dream

Chief Adviser of the interim government and President of the National Consensus Commission, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, has emphasized the importance of collective efforts to honor the sacrifices of the fighters of the mass uprising and to realize their dreams.

Dr. Yunus made these remarks in his opening speech during the inaugural meeting of Consensus Commission with political parties at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka’s Bailey road on Saturday.

He stated that it is imperative to ensure that the sacrifices of those who fought for the mass uprising are not dishonored.

He stressed that future generations must remember the cause for which they laid down their lives. Their sacrifice should serve as a guiding light, and every effort must be made to fulfill their aspirations.

Dr. Yunus further added that without their sacrifices, many questions would have remained unanswered. While doubts and uncertainties persisted for years, no opportunities arose to seek answers.

He acknowledged that it was only through the supreme sacrifices of countless students and civilians that such opportunities emerged.