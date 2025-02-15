Imran, Shaolin Emerges Champion in Run Bangladesh Marathon

Imran Hasan and Shaolin Sigma became the champions in the men’s and women’s categories in the Run Bangladesh Int’l Marathon held in the city’s Hatirzheel on Friday last, according to a press release.

This was the second occasion the Run Bangladesh Marathon was held in the capital where nearly 2500 runners from home and abroad participated in the competition.

Run Bangladesh organized this marathon to convey the message of protecting Dhaka’s heritage and creating people’s interest in healthy life.

Runners compete in two events in the marathon. Imran Hasan took 1 hour 33 minutes 29 seconds in the 25 km race to emerge champion. Tanim Al Jisan and Ranjan Ghosh finished second and third position in this category.

Shaolin took two hours three minutes and seven seconds to emerge champion in the girls’ section while Parul Das and Rebeka Sultana finished second and third position in the category.

Meanwhile, Dwip Talukdar and Hamida Akhter Jeba became the champions in the men’s and women’s category of 10.3 km run.

Abhi Islam and Samiha Sneha became champions in the 3 km kids run in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively.

Run Bangladesh, which works for the development of sports in the country, has been organizing international standard running competitions for quite some time, encouraging the new generation and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Sajnan Mohammad, co-founder and managing director of Run Bangladesh, who is very excited about the whole event, said: “We are very proud of our second event. It would not have been possible without the enthusiasm of the runners, the support of the public and the help of the sponsors. We are not only encouraging a healthy lifestyle but also giving a message to protect Dhaka’s heritage. As the event was held on Valentine’s Day, it was not just a competition, but a get-together. People from different classes and professions came together here for the love of running.”

The race was also held the day before the competition where participants collected their race kits and awards were given to the country’s best adventure sports athletes.

