How diabetes increases heart disease risk; what you can do

Diabetes is a chronic disease that involves an elevated level of blood sugar. It has a high risk of causing heart disease due to the effects of high blood sugar levels, which damage blood vessels and nerves controlling the heart.

This damage makes it more likely for plaque to build up in the arteries (atherosclerosis), increasing the risk of heart attacks, stroke, and high blood pressure. The complex relationship between these two conditions makes vigilant diabetes management essential.

The link between diabetes and heart disease is due to the damage that high blood sugar does to blood vessels.

Over time, high glucose can:

Damage to blood vessels: High blood sugar weakens and narrows blood vessels, making it difficult for blood to flow to the heart and other vital organs. This can lead to atherosclerosis, where fatty deposits, known as plaque, build up inside the arteries.

Nerve damage: Diabetes can damage nerves responsible for the heart and blood vessels, affecting the heart’s rhythm and the regulation of blood pressure.

Increase blood pressure: High levels of blood sugar can cause an increase in blood pressure, a significant risk factor for heart disease.

Raise cholesterol: It may push up the levels of cholesterol, which can lead to an increase in plaque creation within the arteries.

TYPES OF HEART PROBLEMS CAUSED BY DIABETES

Individuals suffering from diabetes have an increased risk for a number of heart-related problems, such as:

Coronary artery disease: This is the most common form of heart disease; it is brought about by narrowing of the arteries supplying blood to the heart.

Heart attack: Complete blockage of a coronary artery may cause heart attack, an event that might prove fatal in many cases.

Stroke: A stroke is a condition that results from the interruption of blood flow to the brain, usually caused by a blood clot.

Heart failure: This is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes weak and cannot pump enough blood to meet the body’s needs.

HOW TO LOWER THE RISK

Although diabetes increases your risk for heart disease, there are things you can do to protect your heart:

Manage your blood sugar: Maintaining tight control over blood sugar levels is crucial for preventing heart complications. This involves following a healthy diet, engaging in regular physical activity, and taking prescribed medications as directed.

Control blood pressure: Regularly monitor and manage blood pressure through lifestyle changes (such as a healthy diet and exercise) and/or medication.

Control your cholesterol level: Collaborate with your physician on controlling your cholesterol level, especially by managing it with the right diet and exercises as well as the correct medications.

Smoking cessation: Smoking greatly exposes a person to heart diseases. If you are smoking, the best thing for your heart would be to quit it.

Routine check-ups: Engage your physician for regular routine checks on blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol level levels.

By proactively managing your diabetes and modifying those and other risk factors, you can reduce your risk of heart disease immensely and live a much healthier, more energetic life.