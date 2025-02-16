Musk expresses interest in launching starlink in Bangladesh

Head of the US Department of Government Efficiency and owner of satellite internet service provider Starlink, Elon Musk, has expressed his enthusiasm for launching Starlink, his satellite-based internet service, in Bangladesh.

The development came after Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser posted on X yesterday: “Had a great meeting with Mr. @elonmusk. We agreed to work together and hope to launch Starlink in Bangladesh soon.”

The tech billionaire Musk responded with a brief but promising reply: “Looking forward to it!”

A statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing on Thursday confirmed that Prof. Muhammad Yunus held extensive discussions with Musk to explore potential collaboration and accelerate Starlink’s entry into Bangladesh.

The discussions highlighted Starlink’s potential to revolutionize connectivity, particularly for the country’s youth, rural and underprivileged women, and remote communities. Prof. Yunus also extended an invitation for Musk to visit Bangladesh for the potential launch, to which Musk responded positively.