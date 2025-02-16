Real Madrid draws at Osasuna after Bellingham red card for cursing

Real Madrid was held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna after Jude Bellingham’s red card for using an expletive towards the referee. Madrid had taken the lead in the 15th minute with Kylian Mbappé’s goal, his 11th in as many league games. However, Bellingham was sent off shortly before halftime for protesting the referee’s decisions, allegedly cursing at him.

Osasuna equalized in the 58th minute after a penalty was awarded for a foul by Eduardo Camavinga on Ante Budimir in the box. Budimir converted the penalty, leveling the score. The draw put Madrid’s lead in La Liga at risk, though Atletico Madrid couldn’t capitalize, staying one point behind. Barcelona could level with Madrid if they win their upcoming match.

Real Madrid’s next challenge is a home match against Manchester City in the Champions League. Coach Carlo Ancelotti defended Bellingham, suggesting the referee misunderstood the player’s words as an offensive expletive, while Bellingham also claimed a translation error. Ancelotti also received a yellow card for protesting a potential handball earlier in the match.

This draw added fuel to Madrid’s ongoing frustrations with refereeing decisions, with Ancelotti referencing perceived inconsistencies in VAR calls. Despite the draw, Mbappé continued his impressive form, while Osasuna celebrated Budimir’s record-tying goal.

In other La Liga action, Atletico Madrid also drew 1-1 at home with Celta Vigo after being reduced to 10 men early in the match, with substitute Alexander Sorloth scoring a late equalizer. Meanwhile, Alaves and Leganes finished 3-3, and Valencia managed a 1-1 draw at Villarreal.