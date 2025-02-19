Don't Miss

AL leader held in Sunamganj

Police on Wednesday arrested an Awami League leader from Sunamganj’s Shantiganj upazila as part of the nationwide Operation Devil Hunt.

The arrested, Nur Alam, 42, son of Abdul Wahab Mia, a resident of Tehkia village in the upazila, is the general secretary of Patharia Union Parishad AL.

Shantiganj Police Station officer-in-charge Akram Ali Khan confirmed the matter and said that a team of police, acting on a tip off, conducted a drive in the area and arrested him.

He was shown arrested as part of the nationwide Operation Devil Hunt, the OC said, adding that Nur Alam would be produced before a court in the district.