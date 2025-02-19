Bayern secure last-minute win over Celtic to advance in Champions League

Bayern Munich secured their spot in the Champions League last 16 with a dramatic 94th-minute goal from Alphonso Davies, earning a 1-1 draw on the night and a 3-2 aggregate victory over Celtic.

Celtic had led 1-0 since the 63rd minute and was moments away from forcing extra time and achieving their first-ever win in Germany. However, with Bayern’s Harry Kane sidelined due to injury, Davies found the net in the dying seconds, tapping in a rebound after Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved Leon Goretzka’s header.

“I just went into the box and put my foot out—it went in,” said an elated Davies. “The most important thing is that we advanced.” It was a vital moment for Davies, who had missed three of Bayern’s previous Champions League matches. Coach Vincent Kompany praised his recovery efforts, stating, “We’ve immediately seen what he offers for the team.”

Bayern entered the match with a 2-1 lead from the first leg and controlled possession in the first half, but Celtic had several chances to score. Former Bayern player Nicolas Kuehn and Alistair Johnston were both denied, and Daizen Maeda missed a golden opportunity to give Celtic the lead.

Bayern’s attack lacked sharpness, with Serge Gnabry wasteful and Kane looking isolated. After Kane hit the bar with a shot, he was substituted at halftime due to injury and is expected to miss Bayern’s next match against Frankfurt.

Celtic shocked Bayern in the 63rd minute when Maeda capitalized on a mistake by Bayern defender Josip Stanisic, allowing Kuehn to score the opening goal. The Allianz Arena was stunned as Celtic threatened Bayern’s unbeaten European home record.

Bayern responded with increased pressure but were kept at bay by Schmeichel, who made key saves from Joshua Kimmich, Michael Olise, and Leroy Sane. Just as it seemed Celtic might pull off the upset, Bayern struck late. Olise delivered a perfect cross that Goretzka headed on goal, and Davies pounced on the rebound to score.

“It’s the Champions League, we played against a good Celtic side,” said Davies. “We knew they would play with intensity, so we had to match that.” Bayern now look ahead to a last-16 tie against either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid.