Neymar joins protest against artificial turf pitches in Brazil

Neymar, Memphis Depay, and Thiago Silva are leading a protest against the use of artificial turf in Brazil’s top football leagues, citing concerns over the increased risk of injuries for players on such surfaces.

The three stars voiced their concerns online on Tuesday, expressing dissatisfaction with the growing trend of artificial pitches in the country.

Several top Brazilian clubs have opted for artificial turf in order to maximize stadium use and reduce wear on natural grass. However, the players argue that this move is detrimental to the sport. In a joint statement, they stated, “The solution to a bad pitch is to make a good pitch. Soccer is natural, not artificial.”

Neymar, recently returned to Santos, Depay at Corinthians, and Thiago Silva at Fluminense have all boycotted away matches against clubs like Botafogo, Palmeiras, and Athletico Paranaense, who use artificial turf. Palmeiras, in defense of its choice, argued that the artificial surface is FIFA-certified, regularly inspected, and meets the same standards as a well-maintained natural grass pitch. They dismissed the criticism as unfounded and not scientifically supported.