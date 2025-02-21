Elderly man found dead in Sylhet hotel

Police recovered the body of a 50-year-old man from a residential hotel in Sylhet’s sadar upazila on Thursday afternoon.

The body of Shamsul Alam, a resident of Mirpur-12 in Dhaka, was recovered from Lalbazar area in the upazila.

Confirming the matter, Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Ziaul Haque said that Shamsul had arrived in Sylhet for business purposes on February 13. The door was locked from the inside. When hotel staff failed to reach him on Thursday, they notified police.

Being informed, a team of police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

There were no visible injury marks on his body, the police official said, adding that the main reason behind his death could be ascertained after getting the post-mortem report.