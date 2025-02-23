Aarong opens 30th outlet in Noakhali

Aarong, the country’s most popular fashion and lifestyle brand, is proud to announce theofficial opening of its new outlet in Noakhali.

Aarong, the country’s popular fashion and lifestyle brand, has launched a new outlet at 826 Napiter Pool on Main Road in Noakhali’s Maijdee for shoppers.

It was launched on Saturday (February 22) and warmly welcomes shoppers in time for the Eid-ul-Fitr season.

Encompassing 15,000 square feet across four storeys, this multi-brand offers acomprehensive range of Aarong products and services.

Visitors will find Aarong’s sub-brands, including TAAGA, TAAGA MAN, Aarong Earth, and Grassroots Café, creating a one-stop destination for apparel, home decor, jewelry, and skincare.

“We are delighted to expand our presence to Noakhali and bring the Aarongexperience closer to this community. This new outlet offers customers a broad range ofproducts, while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh. We look forward towelcoming everyone to our newest location,” said Tamara Abed, Managing Director, BRAC Enterprises.

Aarong continues to unite Bangladesh’s diverse crafts under one roof, and the Noakhali outlet marks another milestone in promoting the culture and heritage of the country.

About Aarong

Founded in 1978, Aarong is a social enterprise of BRAC, one of the world’s leading development organizations. Over the past four decades, Aarong has established itself as a pioneer in promoting Bangladeshi crafts, and preserving the country’s traditional skills. Today, Aarong boasts multiple outlets across Bangladesh, offering an array of products ranging from apparel and accessories to home décor and handicrafts.