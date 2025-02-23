Police disperse outsourcing workers using water cannons, sound grenades

Police have dispersed the outsourcing workers, who demonstrated blocking the road in front of the National Press Club, by using water cannons and sound grenades.

The incident happened at around 5:15 PM on Saturday.

It was learnt that the outsourcing workers had been blocking the road for around two hours, causing heavy traffic the secretariat and its adjacent areas.

At first police repeatedly requested the outsourcing workers for leaving the road, but they refused.

Later, police dispersed them by using water cannons and sound grenades, causing two injured among the protestors.

After that, traffic movement became normal.