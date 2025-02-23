RAB strengthens security to curb robbery-murder: DG

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has strengthened security measures to prevent theft, robbery and murder nationwide, said the force’s director general (DG) and additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman.

“The elite force is conducting operation alongwith the other law enforcement agencies to normalise the law and order situation and to curb crimes across the country.”.

The DG made this comment after inspecting RAB’s patrols and checkposts in Jatrabari’s Matuail early Sunday.

“All battalions of the elite force are conducting robust patrolling in their respective areas. Besides, additional patrols have been deployed in risky and important areas.”

DG Shahidur Rahman said, “Some miscreants and a vested quarters recently have been trying to create panic in the public mind in parts of the areas by deteriorating the law and order situation through attacks and sabotage. They are carrying out brutal attacks on ordinary people in different parts of the country, including theft, robbery, extortion.”