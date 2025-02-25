Bangladesh out from Champions Trophy

Bangladesh’s journey in Champions Trophy came to an end as New Zealand secured a five-wicket victory in their Group A clash at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Pakistan on Monday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh started steadily with openers Tanzid Tamim and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto putting up a 45-run partnership.

However, Tanzid fell for 24 off 24 balls, and the middle order struggled against New Zealand’s bowling attack. Michael Bracewell wreaked havoc, dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad cheaply, reducing Bangladesh to 118-5.

Najmul Hossain Shanto anchored the innings with a well-made 77 off 110 balls, supported by Jaker Ali, who contributed 45 off 55 deliveries. Despite a late push from Rishad Hossain, Bangladesh posted a modest total of 236 runs. Bracewell was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four crucial wickets, while William O’Rourke took two.

In response, Taskin Ahmed struck early, dismissing Will Young for a six-ball duck, and Nahid Rana removed Kane Williamson cheaply, leaving New Zealand at 15-2. However, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership before Conway fell for 30.

Ravindra and Tom Latham then took control, building a match-defining 129-run stand. Ravindra scored a brilliant 112 off 105 balls, while Latham added 55 off 76 deliveries. Although Bangladesh picked up two quick wickets late in the innings, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Phillips guided New Zealand to victory without further hiccups.

The defeat knocked Bangladesh out of the tournament, while New Zealand solidified their position in the semifinals.