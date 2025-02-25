Bangladesh receives nearly $2b in remittances in 22-day

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent close to $2 billion in remittances during the first 22 days of February in the fiscal year 2024-25, according to data from Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The country received a total of $1.93 billion in remittances during this period.

State-owned banks accounted for $831.36 million, while 43 private sector banks channeled $1.09 billion. Agrani Bank PLC led the way with $274.81 million, followed by Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC with $269.21 million and Janata Bank PLC with $186.97 million.

This influx of remittances continues to bolster Bangladesh’s economy, following $2.18 billion received in January and $2.64 billion in December. The steady flow of remittances highlights the significant contribution of expatriate Bangladeshis to the nation’s financial stability.