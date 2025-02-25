BNP leader Abdullah Al Noman passes away

BNP vice-chairman and former minister Abdullah Al Noman passed away at a private hospital in the capital on Tuesday morning at the age of 82.

His personal assistant Nurul Azim Hiru informed that Noman breathed his last around 6AM at Square Hospitals while undergoing treatment.

He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn his death.

Hiru said that the BNP leader was taken to the hospital early in the morning as he was feeling unwell. He had been suffering from old age complications.

No decision had yet been reached on his funeral prayer or burial, he said. Based on the decisions by the party and the family, his body would be taken to Chittagong.

In separate condolence messages, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed deep shock and sorrow at his passing.

They prayed for the salvation of his departed soul and conveyed their sympathies to the bereaved family.

The news of his death has left BNP leaders and activists in Chittagong in shock.

A native of Gohira village in Raozan upazila, Noman was scheduled to address a party programme in the city today (Tuesday).

Noman was first elected as a lawmaker from the Kotwali constituency of the port city in 1991.

He served as the Fisheries Minister after winning the 1991 national election and later as the Food Minister following his victory in 2001.