Chevron Bangladesh donates frozen section machine to NIBPS

Chevron Bangladesh has donated a Frozen Section Machine to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS), Dhaka.

This machine is used for cancer diagnosis and detection. The official handover ceremony recently took place at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (NIBPS).

The event was graced by the presence of Professor Dr. Nazmul Hossain, Director General of Medical Education, as the chief guest. Eric M. Walker, President and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh, and Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs, Chevron Bangladesh attended as the special guests. Other notable attendees included Dr. Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Acting Director of NIBPS; Mohammad Lokman Hossain, Director of Health and Medical; A K M Arif Akter, Head of Community Engagement and Sustainability; Shaikh Jahidur Rahman, Media and Communication Manager; Tahsin Khan, Community Engagement and Sustainability Advisor; and Jahangir Kabir Khan, among others.

Professor Dr. Nazmul Hossain stated, “This is one of the most renowned institutions in Bangladesh. The installation of such a machine will add a new dimension to medical services. Previously, due to lack of this machine, we had to send patients outside for biopsy tests, which wasted time. We thank Chevron Bangladesh for this valuable machine, which will benefit many people specially the medical surgeons.”

Muhammad Imrul Kabir, Director of Corporate Affairs, mentioned, “Chevron Bangladesh has been working in this country for three decades. We operate three gas fields in the country. Alongside the gas supply, we also conduct some social investment activities as part of our commitment to the communities. We help the people in the areas where we operate in various ways. We work in four key areas: health, education, economic development, and the environment. This initiative is part of our healthcare support. We came to know that 80% of the services provided by this hospital are to underprivileged people. We are delighted to be part of this journey. ”

Eric M. Walker, President and Managing Director of Chevron Bangladesh, expressed his delight, saying, “Chevron Bangladesh proud to be part of this initiative. We hope this will be useful for the patients in the future, and this partnership will continue to be beneficial.”

Dr. Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Acting Director of NIBPS, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I thank Chevron Bangladesh for this great support. Without this machine, it is almost impossible for surgeons to complete their work fully. Recently, the number of oral cancer cases has been increasing. Due to lack of this machine, we cannot diagnose the disease in time. I believe this machine will help us in the timely diagnosis of cancer.”

The event was attended by the doctors, nurses, students and staff of NIBPS, media and Chevron Bangladesh employees.

About Chevron Bangladesh:Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies, involved in virtually every aspect of the energy industry. Chevron Bangladesh Block Twelve, Ltd. and Chevron Bangladesh Blocks Thirteen & Fourteen, Ltd. (“Chevron Bangladesh”) is the largest producer of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for about 60% of total domestic natural gas production and 83% of the domestic condensate production. Chevron Bangladesh operates three gas fields in the northeast of the country. Chevron Bangladesh works with communities across its operations, building long-term partnerships that foster economic development and lasting benefits to them. More information about Chevron Bangladesh is available at www.bangladesh.chevron.com