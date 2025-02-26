Afghanistan knock England out of Champions Trophy

Afghanistan delivered a stunning blow to England’s Champions Trophy campaign with a thrilling eight-run victory in Lahore on Wednesday, eliminating the defending champions from the tournament.

Chasing a challenging target of 326, England fell short despite a brilliant 120-run knock from Joe Root. Their innings ended at 317, marking their second consecutive defeat and sealing their exit from semi-final contention.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan’s spirited performance keeps their hopes alive for a spot in the last four, adding another remarkable chapter to their rise in international cricket.