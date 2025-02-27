UK Bangla Press Club Delegation Meets Honorable High Commissioner Abida Islam: Discussion on Various Issues Facing the Community and Journalists

On Tuesday, February 25, a delegation from the UK Bangla Press Club met with the Honorable High Commissioner, Mrs. Abida Islam, at the Bangladesh High Commission. The High Commissioner warmly welcomed the delegation.

The delegation was led by the President of the UK Bangla Press Club and renowned columnist Reza Ahmed Faisal Chowdhury Shoaib. Other members present included former President K.M. Abutaher Chowdhury, Treasurer Mahbub Suyed, Joint Secretary Arif Mahfuz, founding member and prominent journalist Shoaib Kabir, Joint Secretary Sumel, member Mohammad Anwar Hossain, and other distinguished members of the organization.

The delegation leaders discussed various issues, including improving the quality of services at the High Commission, protesting the increase in no-visa fees, establishing a stronger relationship between the Bangladeshi community and the High Commission, and ensuring that the High Commission remains neutral and not influenced by political parties.

One of the key members of the UK Bangla Press Club, Arafat News Editor and Publisher, as well as Al Arafa TV CEO, journalist Mohammad Anwar Hossain, urged the Honorable High Commissioner to take steps toward reopening the consular services at the closed Bangladesh Embassy in Luton.

The Honorable High Commissioner, Mrs. Abida Islam, acknowledged the concerns and stated that, as she had recently taken charge, she would make every possible effort to resume this service. Additionally, she assured her firm commitment to facilitating voter registration for expatriate remittance warriors and enabling them to participate in national elections.