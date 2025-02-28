Moon sighting committee to meet Saturday for ramadan announcement

The National Moon Sighting Committee will convene Saturday to determine the sighting of the moon, which will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan in Bangladesh.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 6 PM in the conference room of the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in Dhaka.

Dr. AFM Khalid Hossen, Religious Affairs Adviser, will preside over the session.

Authorities have urged the public to report any sightings of the Ramadan moon from any part of the country by calling the following numbers: 02-223381725, 02-41050912, 02-41050916, and 02-41050917. Reports can also be sent via fax at 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.