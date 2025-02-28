NCP unveils ‘Super Ten’ leadership

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP) is making its debut with a grand rally at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital.

The party has finalized its top ten leadership positions, referred to as the “Super Ten.”

According to senior sources within the NCP, Nahid Islam, a former advisor to the interim government, will serve as the party’s convener. Akhtar Hossain has been appointed as the member secretary.

The senior joint conveners will be Samanta Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib, while Dr. Tasnim Zara and Nahida Saroar Niva will serve as senior joint member secretaries. Nasiruddin Patwary has been named the chief coordinator, with Abdul Hannan Masud as the joint coordinator. Hasnat Abdullah will take on the role of chief organizer for the southern region, and Sarjis Alam will hold the same position for the northern region.

In addition to unveiling these ten key figures, the full party committee is expected to be announced at the event.

The official launch event began on Friday (February 28) in the afternoon, but party leaders and activists started gathering at Manik Mia Avenue well before that. Following the Jummah prayers, invited guests, including diplomats, political leaders, and representatives from civil society, began arriving at the venue.

The NCP is being formed by a group of young leaders who played a leading role in the anti-authoritarian movement against Sheikh Hasina’s regime. Many of them were also at the forefront of the anti-discrimination student movement and the National Citizens’ Committee.

Security measures have been heightened around Manik Mia Avenue to ensure a smooth event. Attendees must pass through metal detectors and archway screenings before entering the rally grounds.