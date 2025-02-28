No room for India or Pakistan aligned politics in Bangladesh: Nahid

Nahid Islam, the convener of the newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), has declared that Bangladesh will no longer tolerate politics aligned with India or Pakistan.

Speaking at the party’s unveiling ceremony on Friday afternoon at Manik Mia Avenue in Dhaka, Nahid emphasized that the NCP aims to strengthen Bangladesh’s sovereignty and unity, breaking away from divisive politics.

Nahid, who played a key role in the July uprising that led to the fall of autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina, stated, “We have shattered the conspiracy to weaken the Bangladeshi state. Bangladesh can never be divided again. There will be no place for India-aligned or Pakistan-aligned politics in our country.”

He described the launch of the NCP as a historic moment, marking the beginning of a new political era. “Today, we stand at a historic juncture, announcing a new political party. We want to look forward, leaving behind the past, and focus on the dreams of the future. The July uprising gave birth to the slogan, ‘Who are you, who am I? The alternative is the alternative.’ From that spirit, the National Citizen Party has emerged.”

Nahid then read out the party’s declaration, highlighting the historical struggles of Bangladesh, from British colonial rule to the Liberation War of 1971. He criticized the past 15 years of what he called a “brutal fascist regime,” accusing it of destroying democratic institutions, silencing opposition voices, and institutionalizing corruption and extrajudicial killings.

“The July 2024 uprising, led by students and the masses, overthrew a fascist government that had gripped the country for over a decade. However, this new independence, achieved through the sacrifices of thousands, is not merely about replacing one government with another. It is about dismantling the fascist system and rebuilding a state based on the rights of the people,” Nahid said.

He announced that the NCP’s primary goal is to establish a “Second Republic” through a constituent assembly election, aiming to draft a new democratic constitution. “Our Second Republic will prioritize national interests, rebuild broken political, social, economic, and cultural institutions, and ensure their democratic character. Only then can we emerge as a fully democratic state.”

Nahid emphasized the need for a political culture rooted in unity, justice, and meritocracy, rejecting corruption and nepotism. “We want to create a society where the voices of marginalized communities are heard, and every citizen is treated equally. Our republic will protect the rights of all citizens, ensuring no one is left behind.”

On economic policy, Nahid outlined a vision of self-reliance, equitable wealth distribution, and environmental sustainability. “We aim to build a national economy that balances agriculture, services, and production, free from income inequality and sensitive to the environment. Wealth will not be concentrated in the hands of a few; equitable redistribution will be our guiding principle.”

He also pledged to strengthen regional cooperation and international partnerships, focusing on innovation in science and technology to build a modern, sustainable economy.

Concluding his speech, Nahid called for unity and collective effort to realize the dream of a new Bangladesh. “The July 2024 uprising is not just a victory against fascism; it is a pledge to build our future. Let us join hands to create a Bangladesh where every citizen’s voice is heard, where justice and human dignity form the foundation of the state. Now is the time to dream anew, to walk a new path, and to build a new Bangladesh!”

The event began at 4:15 PM with recitations from the Holy Quran, Gita, Tripitaka, and Bible, followed by the national anthem. A minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs of the Liberation War and the July uprising. Leaders from various political parties, including the BNP and Jamaat, as well as diplomats from several countries, attended the ceremony as invited guests.