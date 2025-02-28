Ramadan begins Saturday in Saudi Arabia

The holy month of Ramadan will begin in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, as the crescent moon has been sighted.

The Saudi Moon Sighting Committee confirmed the sighting on Friday evening, marking the start of the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar.

According to a report by Arab News, the moon was sighted from various observation centers, including Sudair and Tumair.

Earlier, the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had urged all Muslims to observe the sky for the crescent moon on Friday evening.

The court stated that anyone who spots the moon with the naked eye or through telescopes should report their sighting to the nearest court or moon observation center.

Typically, the Saudi Moon Sighting Committee conducts observations in the days leading up to the expected start of Ramadan, while also encouraging the general public to participate.

Ramadan is a sacred month for Muslims, during which they fast from dawn until sunset. It is one of the five pillars of Islam, emphasizing patience, charity, and social welfare.

This month holds special significance as it was during Ramadan that the Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Muslims observe this period as a time for spiritual purification, engaging in increased prayers, charity, and devotion, seeking closeness to Allah, and abstaining from sins.