Remnant Cholesterol and its impact on heart health

Cholesterol plays a crucial role in assessing heart health, as it is a key factor in cardiovascular medical tests. While LDL cholesterol, often termed “bad cholesterol,” is widely recognized, emerging research suggests that another type—remnant cholesterol—may be a more precise indicator of heart attack and stroke risk.

What is Remnant Cholesterol?

Dr Sandeep Khasa, a cardiologist at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, explains that remnant cholesterol is found in the remnants of lipoproteins left after triglycerides are extracted from very low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs). Unlike LDL cholesterol, which primarily transports cholesterol to tissues, remnant cholesterol is more likely to contribute to arterial plaque buildup, making it highly atherogenic.

Why is Remnant Cholesterol Significant?

Elevated levels of remnant cholesterol are strongly linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, even in individuals with normal LDL cholesterol levels. According to Dr. Khasa, this is due to the behavior of remnant lipoproteins, which are more prone to accumulating in arterial walls, triggering inflammation and plaque formation—key contributors to atherosclerosis. Unlike LDL cholesterol, these lipoproteins tend to persist longer in the bloodstream, increasing the risk of arterial damage.

How Does It Impact Heart Health?

Given its strong association with cardiovascular issues, doctors are increasingly considering remnant cholesterol in heart disease risk assessments. Managing its levels may require lifestyle changes, including a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise, and, in some cases, medication. Dr. Khasa emphasizes that incorporating remnant cholesterol into standard cholesterol tests can lead to early intervention, helping prevent heart attacks and strokes.

By recognizing the significance of remnant cholesterol, healthcare providers can take proactive measures to safeguard heart health.

