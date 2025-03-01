Moon sighted, Ramadan begins Sunday

The moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan has been sighted in Bangladesh.

As a result, the observance of sawm will commence on Sunday.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee at the Islamic Foundation’s conference room in Baitul Mukarram on Saturday evening.

On Saturday, the crescent moon was sighted in various parts of the country. Devout Muslims will perform Tarawih prayers after the Isha prayer tonight and will partake in Sehri (pre-dawn meal) early Sunday morning to begin their fast.

Earlier, on Friday, February 28, the Ramadan moon was sighted in Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the holy month in the country on Saturday, March 1. Similarly, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries also observed the Ramadan crescent on Friday, aligning their fasting schedules accordingly.

In line with Saudi Arabia, many regions in Bangladesh began observing Ramadan on Saturday, March 1, with Tarawih prayers held on Friday night to mark the start of the holy month.

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, with months lasting either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. The beginning and end of each month are determined by the visibility of the crescent moon.