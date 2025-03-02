King’s party or political gimmick? Newly formed parties spark controversy

The formation of Jatiyo Nagorik Party (NCP) and the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chatro Sangsad has triggered heated debates over leadership struggles, financial transparency, and alleged political engineering.

At the recent NCP inauguration at Manik Mia Avenue, thousands of activists from across the country participated, with claims surfacing that government-requisitioned buses were used to transport attendees. Disputes over key leadership positions led to some resignations, particularly involving former leaders of Islami Chhatra Shibir.

Senior Journalist Masud Kamal raised concerns about the financial aspects of the event, questioning how expenses for a gathering of one lakh people were managed.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated at the debut of the Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chatro Songosod, where an internal clash resulted in at least 11 individuals injured. Nationwide frustration over Dhaka University’s dominance in student leadership prompted five members of the to resign within 24 hours.

Prominent figures such as Rifat Rashid, Shyamoli Sultana, and Sadia Afrin Mou stepped down, alongside Rajshahi University representatives Mehedi Sajib and Salahuddin Ammar.

Amid the growing controversy, leaders of various student organisations shared their perspectives to Daily Observer.

Dhaka University Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) Secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, stated, “We fought united in the July Revolution to bring back democracy. We are not a ruling party, so we don’t consider these new organisations as opposition. We only hope that they do not become fascist over time.”

Similarly, Islami Chhatra Shibir DU unit Secretary for the 2025 session, Mohiuddin Khan, clarified, “While our ideologies may align with Jamaat-e-Islami, our actions are entirely independent. We welcome these new organisations, but whether we criticise them will depend on their future conduct.”

However, questioning the government’s neutrality, Bangladesh Students’ Union President Rageeb Nayeem, said, “When an advisor resigns to form a political party, supported by the interim government, we cannot consider that government neutral. The party’s participation in elections is questionable due to this patronage.”

He further accused the newly formed student organisation, Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, of indulging in “politics of terror” and engaging in power struggles.

Adding to the debate, Salman Siddiki, President of the Socialist Students’ Front (Marxist), pointed to growing public scepticism. “People from various platforms have already labelled these new organisations as a â€˜King’s Party’ on social media. Allegations of nepotism, undemocratic leadership selection, and financial opacity have surfaced,” he stated. “It is up to these organisations to clarify their positions.”

Mukta Barai, President of the Socialist Students’ Front (BASAD), echoed concerns about the legitimacy of the new formations. “A political party should operate based on its manifesto, but we see no significant difference from old parties,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Dilip Roy, President of the Revolutionary Student Unity, criticised the handling of the July Revolution’s aftermath.

“The failure of the July Revolution lies in the compromise made after August 5. Instead of prosecuting fascist allies, they surrendered to the military. Among the 2,000 martyrs, at least 200 were workers, yet joint forces later opened fire on protesting workers in Savar,” he argued.

He further questioned the credibility of the National Citizens Party’s formation, asserting, “Most of its leaders and activists came from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Nahid Islam, after resigning from an advisory position, became its convenor. Advisors like Asif Mahmood and Mahfuz Alam are still influencing its direction, which raises questions about its independence.”

Dilip also criticised the structure of the Gonotantrik Chatro Sangsad, highlighting its Dhaka University-centric leadership.

“Does this mean they are ignoring the sacrifices of students from other institutions?” he asked.

He concluded, “The greatest failure of this revolution is the exclusion of women from leadership. In a patriarchal society, their traditional roles remain unchanged.”

As the dust settles, questions over the legitimacy, financial transparency, and inclusivity of these new political entities remain at the forefront. Whether they can gain public trust or succumb to internal conflicts will shape their future in Bangladesh’s evolving political landscape.