Londoners asked again for views on Oxford Street

Londoners are being asked for their views on the potential pedestrianisation of Oxford Street.

Sir Sadiq Khan hopes that altering the famous shopping street will increase visitor numbers, create jobs, and boost growth for London.

The consultation is the mayor’s latest attempt to change the street; his attempt in 2018 was blocked by the then Conservative-run local authority.

Last year following the general election, the Labour government gave the mayor planning powers to create a Mayoral Development Corporation (MDC) around Oxford Street, allowing him to take control of the area away from Westminster City Council.

The exact boundaries of the proposed area have not yet been announced as the MDC’s formation is part of the consultation.

Sir Sadiq said: “Oxford Street has been known as the nation’s high street but the area has suffered in recent years.

“My proposals are designed to unlock the true potential of Oxford Street and deliver a world-class, accessible, clean, avenue.

“These proposals would help to restore this famous part of the capital and support good businesses, while creating new jobs and boosting growth.”

Karim Fatehi, CEO of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, urged businesses to participate in the consultation.

Adam Hug, leader of Westminster Council, said: “Subject to the outcome of the mayor’s consultation, our role is to ensure that the mayor’s proposed Oxford Street transformation delivers for local communities, as well as for London.

“We have already fought hard to secure numerous improvements from the mayor of London to ensure that any plans for Oxford Street are deliverable and meet the needs of local residents, businesses, and wider London.”

‘Nightmare for drivers’

Dee Corsi, chief executive at New West End Company, a partnership of businesses and property owners in the West End, said: “We have long championed the regeneration of Oxford Street, recognising its vital importance to London and the UK economy.

“The launch of the public consultation marks a significant milestone in the journey of the nation’s high street.”

But one London cabbie told BBC London pedestrianisation would be a “nightmare for drivers”.

“Being a cab driver 26 years this year, Khan is just shutting down London,” she said.

“He’s not thinking about disabled people or anybody that just wants to get in a cab to get home. From a cab driver’s point of view, it’s very negative.

“From a pedestrian’s point of view, it’s a win, because it’s safe.”

An Oxford Street shopper said pedestrianisation “would make it so much easier for shopping”, while another said it would be a “bonus” if it stopped cyclists from using the road.